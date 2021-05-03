Silver Price Analysis: Break of near term support opens 38.2% correction

- XAG/USD bears looking for a correction to the W-formation's neckline.
- Bears can presume a weaker dollar, but the W-formation is a high probability chart pattern.
The moves today in the commodity space have been over-exaggerated, at least according to ATRs.
The CRB index is up just 0.55% which represents a fairly lacklustre environment, but the metals are nevertheless bid, proximately owed to the US dollar.
DXY has dropped by some 0.36% at the time of writing as markets get set for more US data this week, reversing some of what was looking to be the start of an unwind of an overly-subscribed short futures position.
Meanwhile, the silver has rallied to leave a W-formation on the daily chart where the neckline wicks meet a 38.2% Fibonacci confluence near $26.50.
Daily chart, XAG/USD
30-min chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
