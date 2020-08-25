Silver Price Analysis: Attempts recovery inside weekly falling channel

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver prices pick up the bids from $26.34, stay inside a short-term bearish chart pattern.
  • Bearish MACD signals also challenge the upside momentum.
  • Monthly support line, 200-bar SMA offer strong levels to the south.

Silver prices rise to $26.64, up 0.12% on a day, during the pre-Tokyo trading on Tuesday. Even so, the white metal keeps the seven-day-old descending trend-channel intact. Also questioning the bullion’s latest pullback are bearish MACD signals.

Hence, buyers are less likely to be convinced unless the quote defies $27.15 resistance, a break of which could escalate the recovery moves towards August 18 top near $28.50.

It should, however, be noted that the monthly top near $29.85 and $30.00 psychological magnet will be the key upside barriers to watch past-$28.50.

Alternatively, the channel’s support line near $25.60 will become the immediate rest during the commodity’s fresh declines.

In a case where silver prices fail to bounce off $25.60, an ascending trend line from July 28 and 200-bar SMA, respectively around $24.35 and $24.10, will be in the spotlight.

Silver four-hour chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 26.63
Today Daily Change -0.16
Today Daily Change % -0.60%
Today daily open 26.79
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.25
Daily SMA50 21.79
Daily SMA100 18.98
Daily SMA200 17.95
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27.54
Previous Daily Low 26.04
Previous Weekly High 28.47
Previous Weekly Low 25.83
Previous Monthly High 26.21
Previous Monthly Low 17.76
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26.97
Daily Pivot Point S1 26.04
Daily Pivot Point S2 25.29
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 27.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 28.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 29.04

 

 

