Silver Price Analysis: Ascending channel breakout favours XAG/USD bulls

- Silver shot to three-and-half month tops during the early part of the trading action on Tuesday.
- Slightly overbought RSI on short-term charts held bulls from placing fresh bets and capped gains.
- The technical set-up still supports prospects for an extension of the recent strong positive move.
Silver trimmed a part of its strong intraday gains to three-month tops and was last seen trading around mid-$28.00s, still up over 1.0% for the day.
Slightly overbought conditions on short-term charts seemed to be the only factor that capped gains for the XAG/USD. That said, the near-term bias remains tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
The XAG/USD on Monday broke through a strong barrier near the $27.65-70 region, marking the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the $30.07-$23.78 downfall. The subsequent momentum pushed the metal beyond the $28.00 mark and ascending channel resistance.
The latter coincided with the $28.25-30 horizontal resistance and a sustained strength beyond was seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. This, in turn, has already set the stage for an extension of the recent strong move up from YTD lows touched on March 31.
From current levels, the next relevant resistance is pegged near the $29.00 round-figure mark, above which the momentum could further get extended towards the $29.30-35 region. Bulls might eventually aim back to reclaim the key $30.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the $28.30-25 resistance breakpoint should now protect the immediate downside. Any further decline might be seen as a buying opportunity near the $28.00 mark. This should help limit the downside near the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the $27.70-65 area.
XAG/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|28.51
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|1.21
|Today daily open
|28.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.73
|Daily SMA50
|25.95
|Daily SMA100
|26.22
|Daily SMA200
|25.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28.29
|Previous Daily Low
|27.3
|Previous Weekly High
|27.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.72
|Previous Monthly High
|26.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
