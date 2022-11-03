- Silver remains mildly bid inside three-week-old rising wedge bearish chart pattern.
- Steady RSI suggests continued grinding between 50-DMA and 100-DMA.
- Two-month-old ascending trend line adds to the downside filters.
Silver price (XAG/USD) remains firmer around $19.30 while paring the post-Fed losses during early Thursday in Europe. In doing so, the bright metal rebounds from the 50-DMA to stay inside a three-week-old rising wedge bearish chart pattern.
Given the sluggish RSI, the commodity prices are likely to remain sidelined between the 50-DMA and the 100-DMA, currently around $19.10 and $19.50 in that order.
However, the bearish formation teases sellers in case of the $19.10 break. That said, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September-October upside, near $18.95, acts as the additional downside filter before directing the bullion bears towards the theoretical target surrounding $17.30.
During the anticipated fall, an upward-sloping support line from early September and the yearly low, close to $18.50 and $17.55 respectively, could act as intermediate halts for the XAG/USD prices.
On the contrary, an upside break of the 100-DMA hurdle surrounding $19.50 could propel prices toward the recent high of $20.08 before the stated wedge’s upper line, close to $20.15, could challenge the silver buyers.
In a case where XAG/USD remains firmer past $20.15, the odds of witnessing a run-up targeting the previous monthly peak of $21.25 can’t be ruled out.
Silver: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.37
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.68%
|Today daily open
|19.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.24
|Daily SMA50
|19.13
|Daily SMA100
|19.5
|Daily SMA200
|21.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.08
|Previous Daily Low
|19.22
|Previous Weekly High
|19.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.79
|Previous Monthly High
|21.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD edges above 1.1400 as DXY eases marginally, BOE policy eyed
The GBP/USD pair has witnessed fresh demand around 1.1380 and has scaled above 1.1400 in the Tokyo session after a perpendicular fall on Wednesday. The cable has attempted a rebound as the risk-off profile has eased marginally after remaining at the rooftop.
EUR/USD licks Fed-led wounds above 0.9800, ECB’s Lagarde, US ISM PMI eyed
EUR/USD prints mild gains around 0.9825-30 during a sluggish Thursday morning in Europe as bears take a breather following the Fed-inspired volatility. In doing so, the major currency pair rebounds from the lowest level in a week while taking a U-turn from a six-week-old support line.
Gold: For how long can hold $1,630 support? BOE in focus Premium
Gold price is attempting a tepid bounce after seeing volatile trading on the Fed announcements on Wednesday. XAUUSD buyers are trying their luck once again, as traders gear up for another central bank event, the BoE interest rate hike decision due later this ‘Super Thursday’.
Solana price can hit $40 if SOL bulls reclaim this level
Solana price has recovered above a crucial support level, indicating a higher chance of an upward move.Investors need to wait for a push above another significant hurdle, which will open the path for bulls to move higher.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: A close call between 50 bps and 75 bps, GBP/USD set to suffer Premium
The BoE is widely known for its brutal honesty and conservative approach, which raises a big question of whether a 75 bps rate really is on the table this ‘Super Thursday’. A 50 bps rate hike or hints of smaller increases following a super-sized hike may be no surprise.