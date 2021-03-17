Silver Price Analysis: 10-day SMA probes XAG/USD bears eyeing key support line

- Silver stays depressed around short-term key SMA support.
- Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 50-day SMA favor sellers.
- 1.5-month-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.
Silver refreshes intraday low to $25.76, currently down 0.43% on a day near $25.85, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the white metal extends the previous day's downbeat performance while staying below 50-day SMA for two consecutive weeks after declining below the same on March 03.
Even so, silver sellers battle intermediate support, 10-day SMA near $25.75, to the key rising trend line from December 07, at $25.09 now.
Should the commodity breaks the key support line, the $25.00 and the monthly low of $24.83 can act as buffers during the further downtrend.
Meanwhile, the corrective pullback may eye the 50-day SMA level of $26.35 as an immediate hurdle ahead of pushing the silver bulls towards the crucial resistance line from February 01 near $26.75.
Overall, silver’s sustained trading below important SMA and bearish MACD favor sellers to eye further losses.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|25.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.53
|Daily SMA50
|26.38
|Daily SMA100
|25.53
|Daily SMA200
|24.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.31
|Previous Daily Low
|25.84
|Previous Weekly High
|26.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.95
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.7
