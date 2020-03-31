Silver poised for a rally as scramble for dollars eases off, 61.8% Fibo in focus

- Silvertaking a breather in the pursuit of Gold equilibrium of ratio.
- USD liquidity improving, giving life to precious metals complex.
The price of silver has been shifting gears to the upside in the latter part of the month as the US dollar liquidity frees-up, stalling for a potential pause and allowing the price of silver some catch-up time with its sister precious metal, gold. The Gold and silver ratio has dropped ver 12% over the same time period, -1.99% today at the time of writing having completed a 31.6% Fibo retracement of the COVID-19 rally.
At the time of writing, silver futures are trading at $14.20, +0.52% having travelled from a low of $14.05 to a high of $14.50, consolidating in a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement as the scramble for dollars appears to have eased with the Fed's extraordinary measures helped to quench the market's thirst for dollars. Spot silver, in a similar fashion, has already completed a 38.2% retracement as well.
Improvement in USD liquidity helps to remove some left tail risk
"For the precious metals complex, the improvement in USD liquidity helped to remove some left tail risk, but we note that the recovery in prices has been made possible by the consolidation in inflation expectations following the series of government and central bank interventions," analysts at TD Securities explained.
"In the immediate term, gold prices appear to have run ahead of real rates, but looking forward, as the dust settles on covid's impact we expect gold to perform smartly in the next phase of this narrative."
Silver levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|14.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|14.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14.89
|Daily SMA50
|16.64
|Daily SMA100
|17.01
|Daily SMA200
|17.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14.56
|Previous Daily Low
|13.83
|Previous Weekly High
|14.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|12.38
|Previous Monthly High
|18.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|13.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|15.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.10 amid end-of-quarter flows, US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, down as money managers adjust their portfolios as a turbulent quarter nears an end. US CB Consumer Confidence beat expectations. Coronavirus headlines from New York and Italy are eyed.
GBP/USD eases from highs, unable to hold above 1.2400
The dollar recovers as Wall Street turns negative. GBP/USD trades around 1.2360, poised to close a volatile month in the red.
Coronavirus: Why the dollar has more room to recover and rally
The US dollar has been falling after initially advancing amid the coronavirus crisis. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam digest the latest Fed action, data, and disease details, and explain why the greenback has room to recover and rally as the crisis continues.
WTI retraces majority of daily rebound, trades around $20.50
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped to its lowest level in more than 18 years on Monday at $19.25 before staging a rebound on Tuesday.
Gold loses the 1600 mark as bears drive gold to four-day lows
XAU/USD is consolidating the bullish run stemming from 2020 lows while challenging the 50 DMA (daily simple moving average).