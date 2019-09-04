Silver on the verge of the 20 handle in remarkable recovery

- Silver is some 27% higher this year, extending a remarkable recovery.
- Risks to global growth continue to mount, bulls eye 20 handle and beyond.
Silver has been making further tracks to the upside, extending its summer risk-off fuelled rally from the depths of the 14 handle, to shine in the realms of the high 19 handle. Currently, silver trades 1.12% higher on the day having travelled from a low of 19.18 to a high of 19.58.
Silver is some 27% higher this year, extending a remarkable recovery from the double bottom lows of 2015 and 2018 in the 13 handle. The metal was a little late to the party, but is certainly making up for it in recent weeks, with the gold to silver ratio now down to test the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2011 - 2019 range where 1 ounce of gold buys you 79.69 ounces of silver whereas, at the start of this year, gold would buy you over 93 ounces of silver.
Hong Kong risks come to the fore
There are a number of drivers in the precious metals market stemming from a risk-off atmosphere, but in more recent trade, the formal withdrawal of the extradition bill in Hong Kong is catalyzing a sharp risk-on move which is sapping fear out of global markets, as money managers see fewer event risks from Brexit and Hong Kong.
"While protest leaders suggest that the city's five demands have not been met, the bill withdrawal could potentially see tensions simmer. Considering that positioning is aggressively skewed long, fewer event risks could see gold consolidate ahead of the various central bank meetings in September, despite its still-attractive luster," analysts at TD Securities explained.
Silver levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.48
|Today Daily Change
|0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|1.14
|Today daily open
|19.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.54
|Daily SMA50
|16.49
|Daily SMA100
|15.66
|Daily SMA200
|15.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.29
|Previous Daily Low
|18.34
|Previous Weekly High
|18.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.52
|Previous Monthly High
|18.65
|Previous Monthly Low
|15.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to intraday gains
The EUR/USD pair holds around 1.1030 following comments from different Fed officials, doing no favor to the dollar as a dovish stance prevailed. EUR gains moderated by Lagarde’s words, indicating the monetary policy will remain “highly accommodative.”
GBP/USD extends advance as Parliament blocks no-deal Brexit until Jan 2020
The GBP/USD pair extends its advance beyond 1.2220 on news that MPs approved a bill to block a no-deal Brexit until at least Jan 31, 2020. Bill now heading into the upper chamber. UK PM Johnson called for a general election on October 15.
USD/JPY: consolidation continues
Japan’s Services PMI improved to 53.3 in August, missed the market’s expectations. The dollar remains pressured by the poor ISM Manufacturing PMI released Tuesday. USD/JPY at neutral ground, although long-term bearish perspective still valid.
Gold extends gains and hits fresh six-year highs above $1550
Gold rose further during the American session favored by the combination of an improvement in risk sentiment, a weaker US Dollar and also a decline in US yields.
Cryptos remain bullish ahead of imminent SolidX, VanEck ETF launch
Cryptocurrencies have consolidated their gains ahead of Thursday's ETF launch. The technical picture remains bullish for digital coins. Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.