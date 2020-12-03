Silver nudges back above $24.00 but still within recent ranges

- Spot silver has recovered from earlier sub-$23.80 lows and regain a $24 status.
- The precious metal continues to look rangebound and trades close to its 21 and 50DMAs.
Spot silver prices have been indecisive on Thursday, trading either side of the $24.00 level and within recent ranges. At present, XAG/USD trades with very minor losses of around 3 cents, or slightly more than 0.1%.
What next after the dip was bought?
Traders aggressively bought the late-November dip in Silver prices, sending XAG/USD from lows on 30 November beneath $22.00 to back above $24.00 in less than two days, around which spot prices continue to range. Markets are clearly weighing up what is next for the precious metal.
Analysts are weighing up the prospects for the return of inflation in 2021 and what this would mean for real interest rates and global central bank policy. A faster than expected return of inflation that doesn’t trigger concern at central banks eager to make up for years of missing their inflation targets is likely to be a positive for precious metals, given that it would likely keep a real-yields low (given that central bank would be leaving interest rates at zero and so the gap between interest rates and inflation would widen). This makes precious metals a more attractive place to invest money. Conversely, if inflation stays sluggish, continued stimulus and money supply expansion from major global central banks is also likely to benefit precious metals, which benefit as a hedge against inflation.
Perhaps the major threat to precious metals would come from earlier than anticipated monetary tightening from global central banks. If global central banks were to reduce the sizes of their balance sheets and raise interest rates earlier than expected, this would dampen inflation expectations and thus hurt the attractiveness of precious metals. The likes of gold and silver are likely to be sensitive to this story as the economic story plays out over the coming months.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.05
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|24.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.05
|Daily SMA50
|24.05
|Daily SMA100
|24.89
|Daily SMA200
|20.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.33
|Previous Daily Low
|23.55
|Previous Weekly High
|24.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.34
|Previous Monthly High
|26.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
