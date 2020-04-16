Silver New York Price Forecast: XAG/USD trading near one-month tops around $15.50/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAG/USD is trading off one-month highs but the recovery is intact. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 15.80 resistance.

 

Silver daily chart

 
After the sharp selloff to 2009 lows, XAG/USD is bouncing up as the Fed launched a limitless Quantitative Easing (QE). However, XAG/USD remains below its main SMAs on the daily chart. 
  

Silver four-hour chart 

 
XAG/USD recovery remains intact as it is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart printing higher highs and lows. Buyers are looking for a daily close above the 15.80 resistance opening the doors to further gains towards the 16.20 and 16.60 levels. Support can emerge near the 15.00, 14.50 and 14.00 levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 15.80, 16.20, 16.60
Support: 15.00, 14.50, 14.00
 
 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 15.57
Today Daily Change 0.11
Today Daily Change % 0.71
Today daily open 15.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14.28
Daily SMA50 16
Daily SMA100 16.77
Daily SMA200 17.04
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15.79
Previous Daily Low 15.29
Previous Weekly High 15.56
Previous Weekly Low 14.25
Previous Monthly High 17.58
Previous Monthly Low 11.64
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15.6
Daily Pivot Point S1 15.24
Daily Pivot Point S2 15.01
Daily Pivot Point S3 14.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 15.74
Daily Pivot Point R2 16.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 16.24

 

 

