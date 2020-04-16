Silver New York Price Forecast: XAG/USD trading near one-month tops around $15.50/oz

XAG/USD is trading off one-month highs but the recovery is intact.

The level to beat for bulls is the 15.80 resistance.

Silver daily chart

After the sharp selloff to 2009 lows, XAG/USD is bouncing up as the Fed launched a limitless Quantitative Easing (QE). However, XAG/USD remains below its main SMAs on the daily chart.

Silver four-hour chart

XAG/USD recovery remains intact as it is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart printing higher highs and lows. Buyers are looking for a daily close above the 15.80 resistance opening the doors to further gains towards the 16.20 and 16.60 levels. Support can emerge near the 15.00, 14.50 and 14.00 levels.

Resistance: 15.80, 16.20, 16.60

Support: 15.00, 14.50, 14.00

Additional key levels