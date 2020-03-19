Silver New York Price Forecast: XAG/USD pressuring the 2009 lows, trades near $12/oz

  • XAG/USD is under heavy selling pressure near the 2009 lows. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 12.00 support.
 

Silver daily chart

 
After the selloff to 2009 lows, XAG/USD is consolidating below the 13.00 figure. However, the metal stays vulnerable to the downside.
  

Silver four-hour chart

 
Silver is trading well below its main SMAs as bears remain in control. The market is pressuring the 12.00 figure. A break below the above-mentioned level might potentially send the metal lower in the near the 11.00 and 10.00 figures. On the flip side, resistance can be expected near the 13.00 and 13.50 levels. 
 
 
 
Resistance: 13.00, 13.50, 14.00
Support: 12.00, 11.00, 10.00
 
 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 11.93
Today Daily Change -0.05
Today Daily Change % -0.42
Today daily open 11.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 16.51
Daily SMA50 17.32
Daily SMA100 17.31
Daily SMA200 17.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 12.9
Previous Daily Low 11.64
Previous Weekly High 17.61
Previous Weekly Low 14.45
Previous Monthly High 18.95
Previous Monthly Low 16.4
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 12.12
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 12.42
Daily Pivot Point S1 11.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 10.91
Daily Pivot Point S3 10.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 12.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 13.43
Daily Pivot Point R3 13.97

 

 

