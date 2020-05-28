Silver New York Price Forecast: XAG/USD pressuring monthly tops, trades near $17.40/oz

  • XAG/USD is trading in 10-week highs near the 17.40 per troy ounce. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 17.45 resistance.  
 

Silver is trading in 10-week tops just under the $17.45 per troy ounce level. The white metal is regaining steam while above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. However, bulls would need a clear break above the 17.45 level to extend gains towards the 18.20 and 18.80 levels. On the flip side, a daily break below the 16.80 support can lead to a deep retracement towards the 15.84 level.  
   
 
Resistance: 17.45, 18.20, 18.80
Support: 16.80, 15.84, 15.42
 
 

Today last price 17.36
Today Daily Change 0.10
Today Daily Change % 0.58
Today daily open 17.26
 
Daily SMA20 16.1
Daily SMA50 15.2
Daily SMA100 16.32
Daily SMA200 16.95
 
Previous Daily High 17.36
Previous Daily Low 16.85
Previous Weekly High 17.63
Previous Weekly Low 16.63
Previous Monthly High 15.85
Previous Monthly Low 13.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 16.96
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.45
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.46
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.97

 

 

