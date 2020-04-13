Silver New York Price Forecast: XAG/USD parked in one month-high near $15.40/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAG/USD grinds up as the market trades in one-month highs. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 15.50 resistance.
 

Silver daily chart

 
Following the drop to 2009 lows, XAG/USD is rebounding up as the Fed introduced a limitless Quantitative Easing (QE) as well as the injection of $2.3 trillion in additional loans while US jobless claims grew to 6.6 million. 
  

Silver four-hour chart 

 
XAG/USD is hovering below the 15.50 level while trading above the mains SMAs on the four-hour chart as bulls are likely looking to extend the bull-run towards the 16.20 and 16.60 levels. Support could be expected near the 15.00, 14.50 and 14.00 price levels on any pullbacks.
 
 
Resistance: 15.50, 16.20, 16.60
Support: 15.00, 14.50, 14.00
 
 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 15.39
Today Daily Change -0.03
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 15.42
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 13.96
Daily SMA50 16.13
Daily SMA100 16.82
Daily SMA200 17.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15.56
Previous Daily Low 14.93
Previous Weekly High 15.56
Previous Weekly Low 14.25
Previous Monthly High 17.58
Previous Monthly Low 11.64
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 15.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 14.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 14.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 15.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 15.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 16.3

 

 

