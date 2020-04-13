Silver New York Price Forecast: XAG/USD parked in one month-high near $15.40/oz

XAG/USD grinds up as the market trades in one-month highs.

The level to beat for bulls is the 15.50 resistance.

Silver daily chart

Following the drop to 2009 lows, XAG/USD is rebounding up as the Fed introduced a limitless Quantitative Easing (QE) as well as the injection of $2.3 trillion in additional loans while US jobless claims grew to 6.6 million.

Silver four-hour chart

XAG/USD is hovering below the 15.50 level while trading above the mains SMAs on the four-hour chart as bulls are likely looking to extend the bull-run towards the 16.20 and 16.60 levels. Support could be expected near the 15.00, 14.50 and 14.00 price levels on any pullbacks.

Resistance: 15.50, 16.20, 16.60

Support: 15.00, 14.50, 14.00

Additional key levels