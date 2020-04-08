Silver New York Price Forecast: XAG/USD holding onto gains above $15.00/oz

  • XAG/USD is bouncing up sharply from the 2020 lows as the Fed introduced its largest stimulus package ever.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 15.50 resistance.
 

Silver daily chart

 
After the sharp drop to 2009 lows, XAG/USD is bouncing up as the Fed introduced a limitless Quantitative Easing (QE) in order to respond to the coronavirus crisis.
  

Silver four-hour chart 

 
Silver is parked above the 15.00 level and below the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart as bulls are looking to extend the current bullish move towards the 16.20 and 16.60 levels on the way up while support should emerge near the 15.00, 14.50 and 14.00 price levels on the way down. 
 
 
Resistance: 15.50, 16.20, 16.60
Support: 15.00, 14.50, 14.00
 
 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 15.08
Today Daily Change 0.04
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 15.04
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14.07
Daily SMA50 16.23
Daily SMA100 16.86
Daily SMA200 17.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15.51
Previous Daily Low 14.89
Previous Weekly High 14.56
Previous Weekly Low 13.82
Previous Monthly High 17.58
Previous Monthly Low 11.64
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 14.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 14.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 14.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 15.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 15.77
Daily Pivot Point R3 16.03

 

 

