Silver New York Price Forecast: XAG/USD drops to one-week low

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAG/USD trades in one week low as expected.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 17.25 support.
 

Silver four-hour chart 

 
Silver is dropping as expected while bears are about to challenge the 17.25 support level near the 100 SMA on the four-hour chart. As the market is losing steam and is trading in one week low, a break below the mentioned level can open the door to further losses towards the 16.75 and 16.10 level. On the other hand, resistance can emerge near the 17.75 level. 
 
  
 
Resistance: 17.75, 18.40, 18.80
Support: 17.25, 16.75, 16.10
 
 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 17.32
Today Daily Change -0.40
Today Daily Change % -2.26
Today daily open 17.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 16.95
Daily SMA50 15.76
Daily SMA100 16.31
Daily SMA200 16.95
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.85
Previous Daily Low 17.47
Previous Weekly High 17.91
Previous Weekly Low 16.85
Previous Monthly High 17.91
Previous Monthly Low 14.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.51
Daily Pivot Point S2 17.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 17.12
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 18.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 18.27

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

