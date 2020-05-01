Silver New York Price Forecast: XAG/USD choppy, trades below $15.00/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAG/USD trades just below $15.00/oz key level.
  • The level to beat for bulls remain the 15.43 resistance.  
 
 

Silver four-hour chart 

 
XAG/USD remains choppy just below $15.00/oz below the 50 and 100 SMAs but above the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. The correction stemming from the 2020 lows stays intact as the market consolidated the advance in April. Additionally, it is worth mentioning that 15.00 acted as pivotal throughout April as well. Therefore, in the medium-term buyers would still be looking for a breakout beyond the 15.43 resistance opening the doors to the 15.85 and 16.50 levels. Conversely, 14.50 should act as support followed by 13.90 price level.
 
Resistance: 15.43, 15.85, 16.50
Support: 14.50, 13.90, 13.25
 
 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 14.84
Today Daily Change -0.11
Today Daily Change % -0.74
Today daily open 14.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 15.15
Daily SMA50 15.42
Daily SMA100 16.59
Daily SMA200 17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15.51
Previous Daily Low 14.7
Previous Weekly High 15.45
Previous Weekly Low 14.55
Previous Monthly High 15.85
Previous Monthly Low 13.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 14.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 14.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 13.8
Daily Pivot Point R1 15.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 15.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 16.21

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD shrugs off gloom, advances toward 1.10

EUR/USD shrugs off gloom, advances toward 1.10

EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, holding onto Thursday's end-of-month related gains. Worries about the eurozone economy and lack of action from the ECB are ignored. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.2550 amid Johnson's optimism

GBP/USD trades around 1.2550 amid Johnson's optimism

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, stable, as UK PM Johnson declared that the coronavirus peak has passed. Speculation about the UK lockdown and US data are in play.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed

Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed

The market mood has worsened amid fears of further US-Sino decoupling and fears about companies' earnings. Stocks are down the dollar is on the rise, especially against commodity currencies...

Read more

Gold drops to 1-1/2 week lows, around $1670 level despite risk-off mood

Gold drops to 1-1/2 week lows, around $1670 level despite risk-off mood

Gold remained under some selling pressure for the second straight session on Friday and dropped to 1-1/2 week lows in the last hour.

Gold News

WTI snaps three-day winning streak, downed 3% to $18 mark

WTI snaps three-day winning streak, downed 3% to $18 mark

WTI (June futures on Nymex) is on a steady decline so far in the European trading, extending the correction from a two-week high of $20.45 reached in early Asia.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures