Silver New York Price Forecast: XAG/USD bullish in one-month tops

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAG/USD holds onto gains in one-month highs. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 16.20 resistance.
 

Silver daily chart

 
After the dramatic selloff to 2009 lows, XAG/USD is bouncing up as the Fed introduced a limitless Quantitative Easing (QE) in addition to the injection of $2.3 trillion in loans.
  

Silver four-hour chart 

 
XAG/USD is breaking above 15.50 resistance level while trading above the mains SMAs on the four-hour chart as buyers are extending the bullish move towards the 16.20 and 16.60 levels. Support emerge near the 15.00, 14.50 and 14.00 levels on any retracement.
 
 
Resistance: 15.50, 16.20, 16.60
Support: 15.00, 14.50, 14.00
 
 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 15.62
Today Daily Change 0.23
Today Daily Change % 1.49
Today daily open 15.39
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14
Daily SMA50 16.08
Daily SMA100 16.8
Daily SMA200 17.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15.51
Previous Daily Low 15.14
Previous Weekly High 15.56
Previous Weekly Low 14.25
Previous Monthly High 17.58
Previous Monthly Low 11.64
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15.28
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15.37
Daily Pivot Point S1 15.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 14.98
Daily Pivot Point S3 14.82
Daily Pivot Point R1 15.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 15.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 15.92

 

 

