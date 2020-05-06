Silver New York Price Forecast: The range is tightening on XAG/USD

By Flavio Tosti
  • Silver sideways theme near $15.00/oz key level remains intact.
  • Investors are likely waiting for a catalyst.
 
 

Silver four-hour chart 

 
XAG/USD stays sidelined near $15.00/oz and just below the 50 /100 SMAs but above the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. The situation is mixed with market participants likely awaiting for a clear direction or catalyst. A daily close below the 14.50 support can attract further selling. However, a break above 15.43 could lead to more up. 
 
Resistance: 15.43, 15.85, 16.50
Support: 14.50, 13.90, 13.25
 
 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 15.04
Today Daily Change 0.09
Today Daily Change % 0.60
Today daily open 14.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 15.19
Daily SMA50 15.2
Daily SMA100 16.53
Daily SMA200 16.98
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15.04
Previous Daily Low 14.72
Previous Weekly High 15.51
Previous Weekly Low 14.7
Previous Monthly High 15.85
Previous Monthly Low 13.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14.92
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 14.77
Daily Pivot Point S2 14.59
Daily Pivot Point S3 14.46
Daily Pivot Point R1 15.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 15.21
Daily Pivot Point R3 15.39

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

