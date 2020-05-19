Silver New York Price Forecast: Silver trades in 10-week highs, nearing $17.45/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAG/USD is trading at is highest since early-March. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 17.45 resistance.
 

Silver four-hour chart 

 
XAG/USD is trading in 10-week highs as silver is nearing the 17.45 resistance one more time. Buyers stay in control and a break beyond the mentioned level should yield further advances towards 18.20 and 18.80. On the other hand, pullbacks down could find support near the 16.65 and 15.84 levels initially. 
 
 
 
Resistance: 17.45, 18.20, 18.80
Support: 16.65, 15.84, 15.42
 
 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 17.24
Today Daily Change 0.25
Today Daily Change % 1.47
Today daily open 16.99
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 15.37
Daily SMA50 14.92
Daily SMA100 16.37
Daily SMA200 16.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.57
Previous Daily Low 16.63
Previous Weekly High 16.73
Previous Weekly Low 15.28
Previous Monthly High 15.85
Previous Monthly Low 13.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 16.99
Daily Pivot Point S1 16.56
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.12
Daily Pivot Point S3 15.61
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 18
Daily Pivot Point R3 18.44

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

