Silver New York Price Analysis: Silver up as Fed injects $2.3 trillion in additional loans

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAG/USD is ticking up as the Fed adds 2.3 trillion in loans.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 15.50 resistance.
 

Silver daily chart

 
After the sharp drop to 2009 lows, XAG/USD is bouncing up as the Fed introduced a limitless Quantitative Easing (QE) in order to respond to the coronavirus crisis. In addition to this, the Fed announced this Thursday that it was going to inject $2.3 trillion in additional loans while US jobless claims are above 6.6 million, which was worse than anticipated. 
  

Silver four-hour chart 

 
Silver is trading above the 15.00 level and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart as buyers are looking to extend the bullish uptick towards the 16.20 and 16.60 levels. Support could emerge near the 15.00, 14.50 and 14.00 price levels on any retracements. 
 
 
Resistance: 15.50, 16.20, 16.60
Support: 15.00, 14.50, 14.00
 
 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 15.29
Today Daily Change 0.33
Today Daily Change % 2.21
Today daily open 14.96
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 13.98
Daily SMA50 16.18
Daily SMA100 16.83
Daily SMA200 17.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15.14
Previous Daily Low 14.87
Previous Weekly High 14.56
Previous Weekly Low 13.82
Previous Monthly High 17.58
Previous Monthly Low 11.64
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14.97
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 14.84
Daily Pivot Point S2 14.72
Daily Pivot Point S3 14.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 15.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 15.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 15.37

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD surges above 1.09 after Fed announces $2.3 trillion in new loans

EUR/USD surges above 1.09 after Fed announces $2.3 trillion in new loans

EUR/USD is surging above 1.09 after the Fed injects $2.3 trillion in additional loans and while US jobless claims are above 6.6 million, worse than expected. Eurogroup meetings are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD nears 1.25 amid optimism about Johnson, Fed action

GBP/USD nears 1.25 amid optimism about Johnson, Fed action

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25 amid upbeat reports on PM Johnson's condition. The Fed announced $2.3 trillion in new loans. Coronavirus headlines and Powell's speech are awaited.

GBP/USD News

Why stocks are recovering and where next

Why stocks are recovering and where next

The S&P 500 index has recovered around half the losses it suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Is bad news priced in? How much credit does the Federal Reserve deserve? Where next for equities?

Read more

Saudi Arabia and Russia have a deal on deep oil output cuts – Reuters

Saudi Arabia and Russia have a deal on deep oil output cuts – Reuters

Saudi Arabia and Russia have reached a deal on deep oil output cuts, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing an OPEC source familiar with the matter. 

Read more

Gold: Recovery rally weakens demand for put options

Gold: Recovery rally weakens demand for put options

Gold has gained significant ground over the last couple of weeks. The yellow metal bottomed out near $1,515 on March 20 and was last seen trading near $1,650 per ounce, representing a 0.38% gain on the day. Prices hit a high of $1,678 on Tuesday. 

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures