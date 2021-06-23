Silver hugs daily support in consoldiation

- Silver is under pressure in consolidation at trendline support.
- All eyes are now moving towards US economic data as the Fed gets digested.
The price of silver is off a tough n the early Asian session by some 0.18% as it continues to consolidate vs the greenback this week.
XAG/USD is currently trading at $25.83 and has travelled on the day so far between a low of $25.82 and $25.91.
Meanwhile, the price of silver was higher by some 0.4% by the closing bell on Wall Street with XAG/USD rising from a low of $25.76 to a high of $26.29. Base metals also rose sharply as the market reacted to the release of lower than expected volumes from China’s strategic reserve.
Additionally, the greenback pared gains following weak June services PMI that fell sharply to 64.8, while sales of new US homes also dropped unexpectedly.
However, Federal Reserve officials warned that tapering of assets purchased could be in the next few months.
Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he’s expecting rates will start to rise in 2022 as the economic recovery gathers pace.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said with growth surging to an estimated 7% this year and inflation well above the Fed's 2% target, he now expects interest rates will need to rise in late 2022.
Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that while they largely agree recent price increases will prove temporary, they also feel it may take longer than anticipated for them to fade.
These comments followed Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments from the prior day where he played down rising price pressures.
However, precious metals continue to underperform which still suggests that the bar is low for further weakness in prices.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.83
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|25.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.39
|Daily SMA50
|27.05
|Daily SMA100
|26.59
|Daily SMA200
|25.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.04
|Previous Daily Low
|25.69
|Previous Weekly High
|28.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.76
|Previous Monthly High
|28.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
