Silver holds ground at daily support, eyes on significant correction

- Silver is holding up despite the strong bid in the US dollar on Wednesday.
- Bulls holding at daily support, but need a daily bullish close.
XAG/USD is trading at $25.1030 having moved higher on the day from a low of $24.9845 and a high of $25.3604.
Precious metals gained on Wednesday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's repeated calls to keep low-interest rates pinned near zero.
Both Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome Powell appeared before a Senate committee again on Wednesday.
Despite the Biden Administration's $1.9 trillion economic relief package, which is considered bullish for precious metals as an inflation hedge, Powell remains adamant that inflation will be transitory.
Powell told lawmakers the prior day that he expected some inflation but that would be "neither particularly large nor persistent."
A spike in inflation, absent of Fed intervention, is a bullish backdrop for precious metals. The US central bank has pledged to keep interest rates anchored near zero in its policy meeting last week.
However, given the fundamental backdrop in rising US yields, a faster vaccine rollout than any other developed market and a stronger economic recovery, especially to that of the EU, the dollar's strength could be here to stay.
Silver technical analysis
XAG/USD was testing the daily demand territory earlier this week ahead of the break of the psychological $25.000 area.
In prior analysis, it was explained that ...
... an upside correction could be on the cards at this juncture.
Prior support that would be expected to act as resistance on a restest could be an optimal bearish entry point.
On the daily chart, the support level at around $25.8 has a confluence with a 50% mean reversion of the daily bearish impulse.
However, the first 4-hour structure falls in at $25.4135.
Live market, 4-hour chart
Live market, daily chart
The bulls are seeking both a close above the trendline on the 4-hour time frame and a bullish close on the daily chart to open prospects of a significant test of the prior support structures.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
