Silver holds at a 50% mean reversion, bulls looking for more

- Silver holds in bullish territory, with March correction tops and a 78.6% Fibo in sight.
- Fed and COVID-19 to underpin precious metals longer term.
Silver is trading at $15.4088 and down 0.38% at the time of writing, having travelled between a range of between $15.2211 and $15.6001. The markets are fixated on the US and its response to COVID-19 with respect to the economic shutdown and prospects of getting businesses and the population back to work.
Meanwhile, equities are back and forth, with JP Morgan and Exxon Mobil weighing along with Chevron and Boeing. On the other hand, tech stocks have been rising, even in the face of 5.25 million jobless claims.
Fed a the lower bound for longer, bullish for precious metals
Indeed, the global economic downturn is fuel for precious metal bulls as the Federal Reserve is expected to remain at the zero-bound for longer than would be implied by the COVID-19 contagion's impact alone. Precious metals will continue to attract a bid in which real rates are negative.
"The Fed's massive QE program and the fiscal impulse could see long-end rates rise during the recovery phase, but not without rising inflation expectations, which should keep real rates suppressed," analysts at TD Securities explained, adding, "silver could see some marginal algo short-covering, but we don't expect any significant flows from trend followers."
Gold or silver?
the ratio is favouring a bid in silver, which will also see spikes in short-covering, but makes for a choppy afar in trying to chase fair value. However, with an extreme number of traders long of gold, likely holding outsized position sizes, suggests that the bullish narrative has reached a widespread consensus, so longs are likely to commit to their positions. Additionally, industrial demand for the white metal should be traded with caution pertaining to the global economic downturn.
Silver levels
A 61.8% Fibonacci level is calling with the price supported a structure and a 50% mean reversion level. A break onto the 16 handle and through the 61.8% opens risk to 17.50s which meets the March correction tops and a 78.6% Fibo.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|15.38
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|15.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14.28
|Daily SMA50
|16
|Daily SMA100
|16.77
|Daily SMA200
|17.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|15.79
|Previous Daily Low
|15.29
|Previous Weekly High
|15.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|14.25
|Previous Monthly High
|17.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|11.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|15.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|15.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|15.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|15.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|15.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|16.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at fresh weekly lows near 1.0800
King Dollar returned with London fix, retaining its strength into the American afternoon. Uncertainty is the key driver, followed by global recession fears. US data missed the market’s expectations.
GBP/USD resumed decline sub-1.2450
The Pound couldn’t resist dollar’s demand, undermined by the latest UK growth’s projections and the pandemic crisis which continues to advance at an exponential pace. GBP/USD could challenge 1.2400.
ETH/BTC unstoppable, 0.0250 BTC within reach
Ethereum continues gaining ground against BTC. The second-largest digital asset broke free from the triangle pattern and hit $0.0247, which is the highest level since March 13.
Gold: Move back towards multi-year tops remains a distinct possibility
Following the previous day's modest pullback, gold attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and jumped to fresh session tops, around the $1738 region in the last hour.
WTI jumps back above $20 on expectations of sharp drop in Russian oil products exports
The latest statement released by Russia's St. Petersburg oil terminal, cites that It expects a sharp drop in oil products exports in the next few months due to counter coronavirus measures