Silver: Downtrend at 25.77 represents the barrier on the topside – Commerzbank

Silver (XAG/USD) has rallied to and failed at the three-month downtrend at 25.77. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, maintains a negative bias while the precious metal trades below the mentioned downtrend.
Key quotes
“Silver has recently rallied to and so far failed at its three-month downtrend at 25.77. While capped here, near-term risks remain on the downside and we would allow for a retest of the 21.64 September low 21.63, the July 2014 high.”
“The downtrend at 25.77 guards the 28.93 and 29.89 recent peaks.”
“Initial support lies at 22.59, the low from end of October. The 21.40 2008 peak guard the 200-day ma at 20.39, where we would look for signs of stabilisation, if seen.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
