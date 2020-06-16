Silver could be heading lower after breaking the channel on the daily chart

- Silver is trading over half a percent higher on the session on Tuesday but recently turned lower.
- The price has broken through USD 17.50 per troy ounce again to the downside in recent trade.
Silver daily chart
Although silver is trading higher on Tuesday the price broke below an important channel on Monday. The price then quickly moved back up after hitting USD 17 per troy ounce support and 200 Simple Moving Average.
If the price is to move lower from here then it would need to break the 200 and 55 moving averages to get to the green support level at USD 16.53 per troy ounce. The price also looks like it is forming a topping pattern with the waves making a lower high lower low pattern.
The Relative Strength Index indicator has moved away from the overbought zone and looks to be headed toward the 50 mid-line. The MACD histogram has also turned red but the signal lines are still above the mid-point. However, they have had a bearish cross and are pointing lower which adds to the bearish theory.
Additional levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.48
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|17.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.55
|Daily SMA50
|16.23
|Daily SMA100
|16.29
|Daily SMA200
|16.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.56
|Previous Daily Low
|16.95
|Previous Weekly High
|18.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.32
|Previous Monthly High
|17.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|14.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
