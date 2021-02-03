The silver story is much more than a GameStop-like short squeeze, and the semi-precious metal could be headed much higher, according to Otavio Costa, Portfolio Manager at hedge fund Crescat Capital.
"It's about fiscal imprudence. Massive debt builds up. Monetary dilution to suppress rates. The lack of fundamentally cheap assets that yield more than inflation. A supply deficit issue," Costa tweeted Tuesday, adding that a sub-$30 silver is perhaps the most attractive asset to hold.
Silver is trading at $26.95 per ounce at press time, having declined by over 8% to $26.65 on Tuesday. The metal jumped nearly 10% during Monday's Asian trading hours as the short-squeeze speculation translated into strong physical demand for the metal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD turns south towards 0.7600 on RBA's Lowe
AUD/USD erases gains and reverts towards 0.7600 after the RBA Governor Lowe said that there would have been "unwelcome upward pressure" on the AUD without QE extension Despite the pullback, the aussie holds the higher ground amid broad-based US dollar retreat.
Silver eyes to regain $27.00 after the recent pump-and-dump
Silver consolidates Tuesday’s loses, the biggest in six month, while bouncing off weekly bottom. The white metal dropped the most since August the previous day while reversing Monday’s rally on market frenzy.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels
Dogecoin had one of the biggest cryptocurrency pumps in less than 48 hours jumping by 1,100% to a new all-time high of $0.087 reaching a total market capitalization of over $9 BL. Although the digital asset plummeted from $0.087 down to $0.03, it is still up 300%.
GameStop just plunged another 50% but a movie is on the way
The short squeeze in GameStop is over buy hey, there's a movie coming right up. GameStop fell all the way to $74 from a short squeeze high on January 28 of $483.00. That's a 4-day intraday high to low decline of 84.7%.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for extra gains
DXY gathers extra steam and surpasses the 91.00 barrier, clinching at the same time new yearly highs.