Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sticks to gains above $24.00, bulls have the upper hand

- Silver catches fresh bids on Tuesday and recovers a major part of the overnight losses.
- The technical setup favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
- A convincing break below the 200-hour SMA is needed to negate the constructive setup.
Silver regains strong positive traction on Tuesday and reverses a major part of the previous day's slide to sub-$23.00 levels. The white metal maintains its bid ton through the first half of the European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $24.20 region, up over 0.50% for the day.
From a technical perspective, the XAG/USD, for now, seems to have stalled its retracement slide from its highest level since May 11 touched on Friday. Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the bullish territory and have again started gaining positive traction on hourly charts. This, in turn, supports prospects for a further appreciating move and move towards retesting the $24.50-$24.55 resistance zone, representing the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the downfall witnessed in May.
Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for the resumption of a nearly three-week-old upward trajectory, from the $22.70-$22.65 area, or a two-month low touched in May. The XAG/USD might then aim to reclaim the $25.00 psychological mark and accelerate the positive momentum further towards the $25.35-$25.40 hurdle. Bulls might then make a fresh attempt towards conquering the $26.00 round figure.
On the flip side, the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $24.00 mark, also representing a strong horizontal barrier breakpoint, should protect the immediate downside. This is closely followed by the overnight swing low, around the $23.90-$23.85 region, nearing the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), which should now act as a pivotal point. A convincing break below the latter will expose the 23.6% Fibo. level, around mid-$23.00s. before the XAG/USD drops to the monthly low, around the $23.25 region.
Silver 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|24.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.58
|Daily SMA50
|24.49
|Daily SMA100
|23.35
|Daily SMA200
|22.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.3
|Previous Daily Low
|23.88
|Previous Weekly High
|24.53
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.25
|Previous Monthly High
|26.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
While the decision to pause rate hikes was widely anticipated, all eyes were on the communication regarding possibility of future rate hikes. The FOMC participants surprised hawkishly, as the median end-2023 Fed Funds forecast rose by 50bp to 5.50-5.75%.