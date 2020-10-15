Silver bulls hang on for dear life to test counter trendline resistance

- Silver sinking with gold as the US dollar bulls reemerge.
- XAG/USD traders are anxious ahead of US elections and news over stimulus as the wave of COVID-19 swells.
The price of silver is trading at $24.2211 and down some 0.16% at the time of writing having travelled between a high of $24.3095 and $23.5768.
The US dollar is moving higher, measured by the DXY, and the greenback is some 0.46% up vs a basket of currencies on Thursday on the approach to the psychological 94 figure.
US election and stimulus uncertainty is driving the precious metals and the dollar on a day-day basis, from headline to headline.
''During this lull in the prevailing macro tailwinds, we note that the bar for a CTA liquidation is growing thinner,'' analysts at TD Securities explained, referring to gold, silver's sister metal.
For gold prices, the analysts explained, 'while we don't expect a deeper consolidation to take place, a close below $1870/oz would catalyze a selling program which could potentially mark peak capitulation as even systematic trend followers would be set to liquidate some gold length.''
In such an event, silver prices would be expected to follow suit and it could all boil down to how the markets continue to react to a lack of stimulus and the US elections.
It is inevitable, that no matter which party wins the elections, the US is going to require a large scale fiscal stimulus package and that is ultimately bearish for the US dollar and bullish precious metals.
''We should not forget that gold's consolidation was largely catalyzed by a momentum-crash, reflecting a bloated positioning slate and narrow risk spectrum, but that ultimately the macro factors that have driven investors to seek the yellow metal's warm embrace will keep investment capital flowing into gold well into next year,'' the analysts at TD Securities argued.
However, in the near term, the greenback is holding its own while there are still no signs of a deal to be down in Congress despite the growing swell of the second coronavirus wave on US soil.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he is willing to raise his offer of $1.8 trillion for a COVID-19 relief deal with Democrats in the US Congress, but the idea was shot down by his fellow Republican, Senate Majority LeaderMitch McConnell.
This has boosted the greenback on the session and is a weight on precious metals as the talks appear unlikely to produce an agreement before the November 3rd election.
Trump told the Fox BusinessNetwork that he has directed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to put forward a bigger stimulus offer, with additional money to help workers. "We like the stimulus, we want stimulus and we think we should have stimulus," Trump said.
However, the stock market is not necessarily buying it and the S&P 500 is down dome 0.36% at the time of writing.
Instead, investors are well aware that while a higher amount was under discussion, nearly all Senate Republicans favour a much smaller $500 billion aid bill in response to the pandemic.
Silver levels and DXY technical analysis
What is worth noting is the price action on the DXY.
A reverse head & shoulders pattern is a bullish scenario which could lead to further losses in the precious metals in the near term:
For XAU/USD, it's now a matter of life or death at the counter trendline resistance:
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.17
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|24.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.2
|Daily SMA50
|25.97
|Daily SMA100
|22.74
|Daily SMA200
|19.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.64
|Previous Daily Low
|23.88
|Previous Weekly High
|25.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.88
|Previous Monthly High
|28.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.17 on rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks
EUR/USD is trading under 1.17, the lowest in nearly two weeks. US fiscal stimulus talks are at a stalemate ahead of the elections and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases trigger concerns. US jobless claims disappointed with 898,000.
GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on potential London lockdown, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.29 amid reports of a Tier Two London lockdown have emerged. Brexit talks are set to continue, yet a breakthrough is yet to be reached. US dollar strength is also in play.
XAU/USD drops below $1,900
The XAU/USD pair closed modestly higher above $1,900 on Wednesday but struggled to push higher on Thursday as souring market sentiment helped the USD gather strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at $1,895.20.
Crypto market presents long-awaited buy opportunity before new yearly highs
Bitcoin is sluggish at $10,400, but the bullish narrative to new yearly highs is building credence. Ethereum is staring into a period of volatility as price action to $400 beckons.
WTI tumbles to 2-day lows near $39.40 ahead of EIA
Crude oil prices erase the recent advance to tops beyond the $41.00 mark per barrel and drop to 2-day lows in the $39.40 region on Thursday.