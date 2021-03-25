Silver bounces aggressively from 200DMA, but has lost grip of $25.00 level

- Spot silver has been volatile over the last few hours, dropping from $25.00 to $24.40 and back again.
- Selling pressure in precious metals markets seems to mostly be coming as a result of the gradual ongoing grind higher in USD.
Spot silver (XAG/USD) has been volatile over the last few hours of trade, dropping sharply from close to the $25.00 level to lows of just above $24.40 as US market participants arrived at their desks, before reversing aggressively back towards $25.00 again. However, silver has so far failed to reconquer the big figure. Spot silver’s 200-day moving average sits at roughly $24.60 and buying at this key level of resistance appears to have been a key driver of the recent reversal, rather than any fundamental developments/news.
As things stand, though now trading around the $25.00 level again, spot silver still trades lower on the session by about 0.5% or more than 10 cents. That means the precious metal is nursing losses of nearly 5.0% on the week. Short-term silver bears likely have their sights set on a test of annual lows around the $24.00 level, providing the 200DMA goes.
Driving the day
Selling pressure in precious metals markets seems to mostly be coming as a result of the gradual ongoing grind higher in USD; having broken above the 92.00 level on Tuesday, the DXY continues to advance and has recently fallen back from fresh annual highs above the 92.70 mark, with the index now looking for a clean break to the north of its 200-day moving average. A clean break above this level could open the door to a (gradual) move higher to above October/November 2020 highs around 94.30, given a lack of notable levels of resistance in the interim. This would bode poorly for precious metals like gold.
Bond market price action appears to have taken a backseat in recent days in terms of its ability to dictate the action in precious metals markets. 10-year TIPS yields (the inflation expectation adjusted yield on the US 10-year bond) are down more than 10bps on the week to under -0.7%, in fitting with a broader pullback in yields (real and nominal) from recent highs. But this has failed to provide gold (down 0.3% on the week) or silver (down nearly 5.0% on the week) with much impetus – note that precious metals are typically negatively correlated to real yields.
The dollar has been advancing amid a more defensive tone to risk appetite this week, with markets fretting about rising Covid-19 cases and lockdown in Europe and other key emerging economies, as well as amid rising West versus China and Russia tensions (sanctions have been being thrown all over the place this week). While the global outlook has darkened, things still look pretty positive in the US, with the vaccine rollout going well and the economic recovery at the moment looking very much on track (survey data for the month of March has been very positive). Fed officials, whilst admitting there is a long way to go for a full economic recovery, are bullish on the US economy this year and some are even talking about hikes in 2022 and 2023. This narrative of optimism in the US but increasing pessimism abroad has been supporting the USD and, if it continues, this could hurt precious metals.
XAG/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.89
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.80
|Today daily open
|25.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.99
|Daily SMA50
|26.36
|Daily SMA100
|25.65
|Daily SMA200
|24.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.36
|Previous Daily Low
|24.98
|Previous Weekly High
|26.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.76
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.18, hitting a new four-month low. US GDP beat estimates with 4.3% and jobless claims also came out better than projected with 684,000. EU leaders convene virtually to discuss rising covid infections and Europe's vaccine issues. Talks with the UK continue.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.37 amid EU-UK vaccine truce
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, marginally higher as the dollar takes a breather. The EU and the UK said they are working on a win-win accord on vaccine distribution and investors await a full agreement.
Bitcoin downward pull deepens despite growing institutional interest
The cryptocurrency market is wading in red waters for the second day in a row. The widespread declines are likely to have been triggered by Bitcoin's drop from highs around $60,000 to $51,000.
XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern. Neutral oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.
S&P 500: Vaccine fights, tech stocks fright as Powell says debt is tight
Fed Chair Powell says the US debt level is unsustainable but half of it is. Hmmm, not so much fun if you are in the wrong half of lenders to the US then! A big statement that generated little market sentiment. Why?