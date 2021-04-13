Signs of a broad-based reflationary trend building – JP Morgan

Strong inflation figures help the US-based investment bank to upwardly revise their Consumer Price Index (CPI) forecasts while also welcoming the recent unlock measures in the US.
In its latest analysis, JP Morgan said that they see signs of a broad-based reflationary trend building and that today’s report reveals a rebound in core services prices as the US economy reopens.
The same helped the banker to revise up 4Q2021 core CPI forecast by 0.3% to 2.1% y/y. However, the 2020-end forecast remains unchanged at 2.2% YoY, per the reports.
Given the latest upbeat inflation figures, traders will keep their eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, at 16:00 GMT on Wednesday, for fresh impulse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at fresh 3-week tops and heading higher
The shared currency keeps taking advantage of its American rival, heading towards the 1.2000 critical level. US macroeconomic data points to a sooner-to-come economic comeback.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.3720 after mixed figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation beat estimates.
Gold fades recovery moves around $1,750 as risk dwindles
Gold wavers in a choppy range around weekly top. Vaccine woes weigh on market sentiment amid a light calendar. US dollar pares latest losses, Treasury yields also pause after heavy drop. ECB, Fed leaders’ speech, risk catalysts will be crucial for fresh impulse.
VeChain price precedent points to a brief consolidation before sprinting higher
Based on the sizeable gain last week and the staircase format of the advance since the end of December, there is an above-average probability that VET will consolidate with a downward drift or a price grind like in early January.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Preview: Free the OCR!
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will announce its monetary policy decision this Wednesday. The Official Cash Rate stands at 0.25%, and Governor Adrian Orr has promised to keep it at such a level for a year in March 2020, when the beginning of the pandemic forced most central banks to take extraordinary decisions.