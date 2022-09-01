Signet Jewelers looks to open stronger on a good earnings report.

SIG stock is currently up 4% in Thursday's premarket trading.

FY2023 guidance is cut as the company sees consumer shift.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) is currently trading higher in Thursday's premarket in a reaction to an earnings beat on the bottom line. The shares are currently trading at $68, up from Wednesday's close at $65.37.

Signet Jewelers stock news

SIG announced earnings per share of $2.68, which was ahead of forecasts at $2.59. Revenue was $1.75 billion, which was more or less in line with consensus. The company cut full-year guidance, which for now the market appears to be overlooking.

Signet Jewelers FY2023 EPS guidance has been cut to $11.29 at the midpoint of the guided range versus consensus at $10.82. Analysts had already lowered forecasts, and now the company has followed but remains ahead of the current Wall Street consensus. Revenue has been cut to $7.65 billion versus a consensus of $7.73. It appears the market has taken this lowered guidance well, considering it remains above consensus. We are not so sure though since lowering estimates is usually a series, and this is the second in a possible chain of reduced forecasts. The spike in the premarket might be a bit overly optimistic in my view.

In August, Signet lowered forecasts for both top and bottom lines, and the main factor it blamed was inflation. Inflation is still an issue, and consumers are still lowering and changing their spending habits. Jewelry is a discretionary purchase, and discretionary spending always falls in an inflationary environment in real dollar terms. Add in a possible recession, and the fall in discretionary spending gets worse.

Signet Jewelers stock forecast

The technical setup also looks a little frothy with the recent rally taking the SIG stock to the higher end of the range, based purely on the statistical deviation channel. SIG share price also looks to have put in a double top just outside the channel, a further negative point in my view. This double top saw a bearish divergence in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), so one more point for bears. If SIG broke $72, it would have me looking to exit any short positions.