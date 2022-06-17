- SIDU stock soars on news of NASA contract.
- SIDU is a space as a service company based in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
- SIDU launched via SPAC on the stock market in December 2021.
Sidus Space (SIDU) stock is heading to the moon, to borrow a phrase from the wildly successful but now nearly extinct AMC Apes. Some of you reading may take offense to that. They are not extinct but definitely under pressure as stock markets continue their journey south this year. Former retail darlings are few and far between, and the kind of super spikes we saw in meme stocks are becoming rarer sights. Redbox (RDBX) is the latest one, which is working quite well as a short squeeze. The reason though for the sharp move higher in Sidus Space stock is just more a case of some strong fundamental news. SIDU closed up 63% on Thursday following on from a gain of 225% on Wednesday. So why the rocket launch?
SIDU stock news
Simply put, the award of a potentially lucrative contract from NASA has the potential to transform the fortunes of SIDU. The company announced on Wednesday that it was selected as a teammate on the latest $3.5 billion NASA extravehicular activity services contract. Sidus Space describes itself as a "space as a service" company. SIDU has designed and manufactured many components for both flight and ground use in space-related activities. Sidus Space wants to "Bring Space Down to Earth" and offers companies low-cost satellite services.
The Extravehicular Activity Services Program (xEVAS) is expected to include the design and manufacture of a new spacesuit and related hardware. The xEVAS program includes the design and development of an extravehicular activity capability. The program will service the NASA International Space Station's Artemis Program and other commercial space missions. The xEVAS contract could be worth up to $3.5 billion through 2034. The contract was awarded to Collins Aerospace and Axios Space. Sidus Space is a teammate of Collins Aerospace for the duration of the xEVAS program. Collins Aerospace is a division of Raytheon Technologies (RTX).
Carol Craig, CEO of Sidus Space, said, “We are proud to be part of the Collins xEVAS team in development and manufacturing of the next generation space suits to support ISS and Artemis, allowing humans to walk and explore the moon."
In plain english, as we understand it, SIDUS Space is a subcontractor for Collins and will work on stuff for space suits and maybe moonwalks and related space vehicle access.
SIDU stock moved from $1.44 to $9.22 between Tuesday's close and Thursday's high.
SIDU stock forecast
SIDU does not have a chart for technical analysis, but it is interesting to see the huge spikes.
SIDU daily chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500 after EU inflation data
EUR/USD consolidates Thursday's gains but manages to hold above 1.0500 on Friday. The data published by Eurostat showed that the HICP inflation was 8.1% on a yearly basis in May, matching the flash estimate and the market expectation. Investors await US data, Powell's speech.
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, trades near 1.2300
GBP/USD has staged a modest rebound in the early European session on Friday but failed to gather bullish momentum after having climbed above 1.2300. Cautious comments from BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill limit the pair's upside ahead of US data.
Gold remains depressed below $1,850, bulls trying to defend 200-DMA
Gold struggled to capitalize on its strong gains recorded over the past two trading sessions and witnessed some selling on the last day of the week. The XAUUSD remained depressed through the first half of the European session.
Analyst says Bitcoin price hasn’t hit bottom but it presents great buying opportunity
FXStreet sat down with technical analyst Eric Thies to evaluate where Bitcoin price could be heading next. We talked about the probability of a dead cat bounce and forecasted when BTC could bottom out.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!