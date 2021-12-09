It seems like Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) have come out of nowhere, but with the recently announced investigation of a transaction involving Trump’s media company by the Securities Exchange Commission, SPACs are in the headlines. What’s going on here?

Also called Blank Check Companies, SPACs are publicly traded securities that use their capital to merge with or acquire a company of its choosing. At the time the SPAC is raising the funds as an initial public offering (IPO) or via direct placements, the SPAC isn’t supposed to have any business operations in effect, and the target company isn’t supposed to be known. The acquisition, however, is required to occur within a two-year horizon. By the end of that period, a purchase is completed or, if not, the invested funds would be returned to the investors (net of fees).

Proponents of SPACs see them as mechanisms that allow for the takeover companies to achieve equity financing quickly, with a minimum of disclosures. SPACs can facilitate an infusion of capital in a matter of months, while IPOs might take years to set up. Documentation requirements for SPACs are scant, which is understandable since besides the sponsors’ identities, very little substance is known. In contrast, documentation for non-SPAC IPOs can be quite voluminous.

Whether or not SPAC financing is cheaper than IPOs from the perspective of the target company seems to be somewhat up in the air. As of July last year, a Bloomberg Opinion piece by Matt Levine concluded that SPACs weren’t cheaper than IPOs, but they might get there in time. A critical point made is that an IPO is a public, Dutch auction, which means that the stock’s opening price is the lowest bid price that clears the market at that time. In contrast, the purchase of the acquired company by a SPAC is privately negotiated. Whether the resulting price is more beneficial to the target company or less would be a matter of conjecture. From the perspective of the buyer of the target company, it’s also unclear as to whether an IPO price would be cheaper or more expensive than the SPAC-negotiated price.

In general, I’m for free markets for free men (and women), feeling that any mutually acceptable transaction between consenting adults should be permissible; but SPACs don’t appeal to me, personally. The idea that as a potential investor, I should pay someone a fee to offer me an option to buy something not yet specified within a two-year period – and yes, it is an option, in that I can choose to walk away from the prospective acquisition once the target company has been identified – doesn’t seem like an attractive proposition to me.

A typical feature that might seem to sweeten the deal is that initial SPAC shareholders who acquire their shares from the SPAC’s IPO are granted warrants with their shares – warrants that allow for the buyer to acquire additional shares of the acquired company. Assuming the players behave rationally, however, all warrant owners will either exercise their warrants or not, uniformly, such that the respective percentage of ownership realized by each stockholder would be the same with or without the warrants.

The weirdest thing about SPACs is that, after raising the funds to be used for the acquisition via the SPAC’s IPO, the SPAC shares trade in the secondary market and will continue to do so until the shares of a newly constituted company are exchanged for those of the SPAC. Typically, the SPAC’s initial price is around $10, and it stays in that range until the target company is announced. At that time, the share price will adjust to reflect the market’s perceived value of the reconstituted company, post-acquisition – a perceived value that’s based on hopes and dreams, but little in the way of objective criteria. SPAC share prices can go anywhere, but the value of these shares has nothing to do with the capital available for the acquisition. SPAC share prices and the value of the resulting acquisition are virtually independent.

To my mind, these structures are gimmicks that first and foremost line the pockets of SPAC sponsors who structure these deals with provisions that allow them ownership of up to 20 percent of SPAC shares with a nominal investment, thereby substantially diluting the investments of the outside public.

Presumably, the SEC has concerns about investor protection and doesn’t want SPACs to be used to circumvent disclosure requirements or otherwise disadvantage the public interest. On one hand, if investors are willing to risk their capital on a black box, it seems to me they should be free to do so; but on the other hand, when grifters and shysters play fast and loose in our capital markets, their shenanigans jeopardize confidence in our markets and inhibit the legitimate fundraising efforts of a much broader population of companies.

But back to the headlines… Digital World announced that the Trump Media & Technology Group is their intended target. Digital World is a SPAC run by Patrick Orlando, who appears to be a serial SPAC sponsor; and, of course, Trump is behind Trump Media. The likely red flag that piqued the interest of the SEC was the fact that the share price of Digital World spiked, jumping from the $10 range to a high of $175 two days after announcing the target acquisition. Since that time, the price has retreated to around $65. In any case, this history certainly raises the question as to whether anyone associated with either Digital World or Trump Media had traded on the basis of non-public information prior to the announcement. Innocent until proven guilty; but knowing some of the personalities in this instance, as far as I’m concerned, it’s a reasonable question.