Short USD and long EUR positions remain large - BNPP

Short USD and long EUR positions remain large - BNPPBy Sandeep Kanihama
According to BNP Paribas FX positioning analysis released on 21 August, short USD and long EUR positions remain large, at scores of -39 and +30 respectively (-/+ 50 scale).
Key Quotes
“Long SEK positions have increased over the week to a score of +38, now the largest long in the G10.”
“The market has extended its short GBP positions to -29 as FX funds appear to have built a large short GBP position.”
“Long CAD positions have increased to a score of +28, the largest long CAD position since 2012.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.