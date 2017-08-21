Short USD and long EUR positions remain large - BNPP

According to BNP Paribas FX positioning analysis released on 21 August, short USD and long EUR positions remain large, at scores of -39 and +30 respectively (-/+ 50 scale).

Key Quotes

“Long SEK positions have increased over the week to a score of +38, now the largest long in the G10.”

“The market has extended its short GBP positions to -29 as FX funds appear to have built a large short GBP position.”

“Long CAD positions have increased to a score of +28, the largest long CAD position since 2012.”