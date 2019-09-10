Short Euro on ECB’s less QE and more rate cuts – Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Goldman Sachs offer their outlook on the EUR/USD pair on the likely European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision due this Thursday.
Key Quotes:
“ECB may be more focused on steepening the yield curve that easing lending conditions.
If so, that argues for less QE and more rate cuts. That's a scenario that could lead to short-term euro selling as it's used to fund carry trades.
This weakness would be short-lived in our view, and would be an attractive entry point for EUR longs. The more EUR is used as a funding currency, the more it is likely to rally should a risk shock lead to carry trade unwinds.
We think any risk rally in the coming weeks is tactical and unlikely to last long, so this unwind seems likely to us.”
EUR/USD: Under pressure, but risks skewed to the upside
The candlestick setup on EUR/USD's daily chart favors an extension of the recovery rally from recent lows near 1.0926. The pair could challenge resistance at 1.1107 in the run-up to Thursday's ECB event.
GBP/USD: Steps back from confirming inverse head-and-shoulders
Having failed to cross a fortnight old rising trend-line, GBP/USD declines to 1.2345 during Tuesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Cable refrain from confirming a short-term inverse head-and-shoulders bullish formation.
USD/JPY off the 107.50 highs, as risk takes a knock
USD/JPY holds the range near 107.40, slightly off the 107.50 highs as the risk sentiment turned sour following a drop in the Chinese factory-gate inflation. However, the renewed US-China trade optimism helps keep the spot underpinned.
Gold: Bearish bias strengthens with drop to one-month lows
Gold fell to a one-month low of $1,486 soon before press time. The slide to one-month low has strengthened the bearish bias put forward by the daily chart double top breakdown confirmed on Thursday and the weekly chart bearish engulfing pattern.
US Consumers are Optimistic, Debt Jumps in July
Consumer debt can be a positive or a negative indicator. If households borrow because they are short of cash for everyday needs it can be a sign that home budgets are overextended. American consumer credit rose by $23.29 billion in July.