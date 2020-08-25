SHLL Stock Price: Tortoise Acquisition Corp Class A share soars on second SPAC, energy acquisition eyed

- NYSE: SHLL is trading on high ground after announcing a second SPAC IPO.
- Volatility remains high and downward corrections may follow
- Tortoise Acquisition Corp´s shares have more room to rise once an energy company is bought.
The tortoise has turned into a hare – NYSE: SHLL is winning the race to the upside and more than tripling its value since the spring. Tortoise Acquisition Corp Class A stock is trading around $36, down from Monday's close of $40 but well above the 52-week low of $9.50 recorded only in June.
As the initials suggest, SHLL may indicate, the firm is a shell company – raising money in order to acquire another one and allow a "back door IPO." Tortoise is classified as a Special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) which is already present in the stock market and allows for an unlisted company to begin trading.
While those who have bought NYSE: SHLL stock at the peak may be disappointed by Tuesday's decline, it can be seen as a natural correction after Monday's surge.
That increase was underpinned by Tortoise's announcement that is raising more money – allowing it to buy deploy that cash and allow market access to a company in the energy sector.
SHLL Stock Forecast
When an announcement of such an acquisition comes, it could jolt NYSE: SHLL to higher ground. Why?
Investors have been gobbling up shares of companies making electric vehicles – running on batteries that are in growing demand. Any investment may save the purchased company funds required to list its shares and an opportunity for investors to buy into the trend. For Tortoise, it looks like a win-win situation.
NYSE: SHLL is off the 52-week peak of $40.30, which could serve as the first upside target. The next level to watch is $50, a psychologically significant figure.
Looking down, $31.94 is a critical support line after capping Turtoise's advance in June.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
