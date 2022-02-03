The Shell share price has been one of the early winners of 2022, with the shares up 19% year to date heading into today’s Q4 numbers.
The rebound in oil and gas prices has certainly helped its overall position after the shock of its huge write-downs and losses of 2020, however, a disappointing Q3 update prompted calls for the company’s break up from activist shareholder Dan Loeb’s Third Point Group.
The bar was raised earlier this week after Exxon Mobil, its US peer blew away market expectations by posting its largest profit since 2014, with operational cash flow rising to its highest level in 10 years.
Part of the reason for this outperformance has been that Shell has started shedding legacy assets in its attempt to reorientate its business model towards renewables. While a sensible goal it also makes it much harder to do it in a way that preserves its margins.
In September last year Shell sold its Permian Basin business to ConocoPhillips for $9.5bn, promising to return $7bn to shareholders, and pay down its debt which fell to $57.5bn.
Its numbers for adjusted earnings for Q3 were disappointing coming in well below expectations, as well as below Q2’s numbers, largely due to the disruptions caused by hurricane Ida which cost the business $400m, as well as higher costs elsewhere.
With natural gas prices at record highs in Europe, and at multi-year highs in the US, shareholders' expectations for Q4 are therefore justifiably high and they largely appear to have delivered.
Q4 adjusted earnings have come in at $6.39bn, well above expectations of $5.3bn, and well above Q3’s disappointing $4.13bn. As expected, Shell has benefitted from the surge in gas prices, with integrated gas earnings contributing the bulk of Q4’s profits, coming in at over $4bn.
Operational cash flow came in at $8.17bn, above expectations of $6.69bn, however, this was weaker than in Q3, due to large margin calls in the gas trading business. The refining and trading business slipped to a loss of $251m in Q4, largely due to higher costs, and maintenance shutdowns.
If Shell can get this business firing again then we could well see even better results on a quarterly basis, if energy prices stay high.
Despite the slide in operational cash flow in Q4, on an annualized basis it was much better than in 2020, rising from $34.1bn to $45.1bn in 2021.
Net debt also came down to $52.6bn, reducing the net gearing to 23.4%.
There were no surprises on the dividend, with an increase of 4% to $0.25c a share, while Shell said it would be increasing its share buyback by $3bn to $8.5bn.
On Capex spending for 2022, unlike Exxon earlier this week, which said it is expanding its production in the Permian, Shell has said it is likely to remain cautious, although it says it will still increase its spending to between $23bn to $27bn.
All in all, these are a decent set of numbers, but they also highlight a wider problem in terms of their reliance on their legacy businesses as they transition to renewables, which is a much lower margin business.
In the short-term profits are likely to remain a tailwind for the oil and gas industry, as the reluctance to invest in transitional capacity as we move towards renewables, continues to underpin prices.
On the plus side, today’s numbers should satisfy activist shareholder Dan Loeb’s Third Point Group and underline the importance of both sides of the business.
On the political side, today's profit numbers have inevitably attracted the attention of the Labour Party, who have put out a statement today saying it’s clear that the recent increase in energy prices has proved to be a huge windfall for the oil and gas companies and as such should they contribute more in the form of a windfall tax on their profits.
While that may be true in terms of higher profits, these same oil and gas companies have been encouraged by UK government policy over the years to decommission older fields, including a lot of its North Sea assets. It is the decommissioning of some of these older assets that is reducing capacity and causing the same higher prices that these same politicians are complaining about. You couldn't make it up.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls down on upbeat US employment data
EUR/USD trimmed intraday gains, currently trading sub-1.1450 amid picking up dollar's demand post-NFP. US January data painted a much stronger job sector than anticipated. ECB-related gains are likely to be whipped off.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3500 with renewed dollar's strength
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure on Friday and continues to push lower toward 1.3500. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis released an upbeat January Nonfarm Payrolls reports, fueling the greenback.
Gold rises above $1,810 as US T-bond yields edge lower
Gold (XAU/USD) is pushing higher ahead of the American session and was last seen trading above $1,810. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day, allowing the yellow metal to continue to gather strength.
BTC sets a bull trap before ultimate crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price has shown an increase in buyers over the past two days, leading to a quick run-up. This uptrend will likely last as BTC retests a crucial psychological level, luring buyers into a bull trap.
NFP Quick Analysis: America overcomes Omicron, more fuel for the Fed and the dollar Premium
The US economy is on fire – there is no other way to interpret the Nonfarm Payrolls report for January 2022. The economy gained 467,000 jobs, roughly triple the early expectations – and on top of a revision worth more than 300K for December.