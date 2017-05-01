A Singapore Exchange (SGX) survey of its participants released via Reuters on Thursday, predicts oil prices to range between $50 to $60 for 2017, while underscoring concerns whether the OPEC oil output curb deal will be complied by the OPEC and non-OPEC producers.

Key Quotes:

"Three quarters of those surveyed went for (crude) prices averaging within the current $50-60/barrel range (for 2017)"

"There remains a question mark over whether OPEC, with a long history of non-compliance, will actually follow through (with the cuts). Very few respondents expect full compliance"