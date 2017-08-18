Several people were stabbed in an attack in Turku, Finland - Reuters

Several people were stabbed in an attack in Turku, Finland - ReutersBy Eren Sengezer
"Several people were stabbed in an attack in the Finnish city of Turku on Friday, police said," Reuters reported recently.
Key quotes:
- Police is warning people to stay away from the city as they reinforced security around the country
- Police said they arrested one person after a shootout and had launched a manhunt for other possible attackers
- "The government is closely following the events in Turku and the ongoing police operation. The government will meet later today," Prime Minister Juha Sipila wrote on his Twitter account
