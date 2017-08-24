Several people injured due to an attack at the ANU in Canberra

Several people injured due to an attack at the ANU in CanberraBy Dhwani Mehta
The latest headlines are hitting the wires via Reuters, citing that there has been an attack on students at the Australia National University (ANU) campus in Canberra that has left several people injured.
Subsequently, a man has been taken into custody.
Meanwhile, the safe-haven Yen shrugged-off the above-mentioned news, with the USD/JPY pair popping higher to test 109.80 levels, as stops got triggered above 109.60.
