Analysts at JP Morgan appear sceptical over the US Dollar’s further upside as they hint at slowing of the Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike. The US bank also mentioned that the US dollar moves relies heavily on the Fed call.
Key quotes
Over the past few quarters Fed has consistently surprised by its hawkishness, and consequently the USD was strong.
We expect the Fed to become more sensitive to softer activity dataflow now that they have moved policy rates above what was historically considered as neutral.
We note the signs of peaking inflation, and of inflation forwards. Brent is sub 100, and it has historically strongly correlated with inflation breakevens.
Also read: US Dollar Index looks to regain 109.00 ahead of US Durable Goods Orders, Jackson Hole
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.6900 amid recession, Fed fears ahead of US data
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6900, undermined by the ongoing recovery in the US dollar, as risk sentiment remains tepid in Asia this Wednesday. China's worries combined with recession fears and hawkish Fedspeak sap risk ahead of US Durable Goods data.
EUR/USD bears attack 0.9950 ahead of US Durable Goods Orders, Jackson Hole
EUR/USD reverses the previous day’s corrective pullback as it takes offers to renew the intraday low near 0.9950 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The major currency pair portrays the market’s rush towards the US dollar in search of risk safety ahead of top-tier data/events.
Gold corrects to near $1,740 as DXY advances, US Durable Goods Orders eyed
Gold price is going through a corrective mode after failing to sustain above the critical hurdle of $1,750.00. The precious metal has witnessed a short-live correction as the DXY has managed to recover more than half of its entire losses recorded on Tuesday.
MATIC price could double your gains with 2Ps: Patience and Pullback
MATIC price has been on a retracement trail for roughly a week and shows signs that this trend will continue. Patient investors will get a perfect opportunity to long Polygon after a retest of a stable support level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!