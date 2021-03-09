Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS Stock) Price closes the day flat after early morning surge

- NYSEAMERICAN:SENS gained 1.61% during another tumultuous trading session on Wall Street.
- Senseonics had some early morning momentum alongside other Reddit meme stocks.
- Senseonics reported a mostly positive earnings call last week to the relief of shareholders.
NYSEAMERICAN:SENS has been battling back from a steep dropoff from its recent surge to new all-time highs as the stock has developed a loyal following amongst investors on social media sites. On Monday, as global markets remained mired in a broader tech selloff, Senseonics rebounded to add 1.61% and close the trading session at $2.52. Shares are still down 54% from the all-time high price of $5.56 which Senseonics hit just over a couple of weeks ago. Senseonics finds itself trading well below its 50-day moving average, but has still far outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 index by nearly 60% over the past 52-weeks.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Monday saw another revival of the so-called Reddit meme stocks as GameStop (NYSE:GME), AMC (NYSE:AMC), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL), and Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) all surged to start the week. There was not really a catalyst except for the fact that GameStop announced a new committee headed by former Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) founder Ryan Cohen to re-brand GameStop’s digital and eCommerce network. Senseonics also received the meme stock burst in the morning as shares hit an intraday high of $2.78 before settling back down to $2.52 before the closing bell.
SENS Stock forecast
Senseonics reported its fiscal year fourth quarter earnings last week with a loss of $0.12 per share compared to a loss of $0.18 per share last year in the same quarter. The company anticipates FDA approval for its Eversense glucose monitoring system to go through by the end of the second quarter in 2021, and early estimates of $12-15 million in revenue for fiscal year 2021.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD challenges 50-HMA on the road to recovery towards $1700
Gold is set to regain the $1700 mark as short-term indicators favor the bulls. RSI has edged higher, piercing above the midline. XAU bulls target the falling wedge hurdle at $1703.
Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.
US Dollar Index comes under pressure and retest 92.00
The upside momentum in the greenback appears somewhat dented and drag the US Dollar Index (DXY) back to the 92.00 neighbourhood.