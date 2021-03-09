Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS Stock) Price closes the day flat after early morning surge

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS gained 1.61% during another tumultuous trading session on Wall Street.

Senseonics had some early morning momentum alongside other Reddit meme stocks.

Senseonics reported a mostly positive earnings call last week to the relief of shareholders.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS has been battling back from a steep dropoff from its recent surge to new all-time highs as the stock has developed a loyal following amongst investors on social media sites. On Monday, as global markets remained mired in a broader tech selloff, Senseonics rebounded to add 1.61% and close the trading session at $2.52. Shares are still down 54% from the all-time high price of $5.56 which Senseonics hit just over a couple of weeks ago. Senseonics finds itself trading well below its 50-day moving average, but has still far outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 index by nearly 60% over the past 52-weeks.

Monday saw another revival of the so-called Reddit meme stocks as GameStop (NYSE:GME), AMC (NYSE:AMC), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL), and Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) all surged to start the week. There was not really a catalyst except for the fact that GameStop announced a new committee headed by former Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) founder Ryan Cohen to re-brand GameStop’s digital and eCommerce network. Senseonics also received the meme stock burst in the morning as shares hit an intraday high of $2.78 before settling back down to $2.52 before the closing bell.

SENS Stock forecast

Senseonics reported its fiscal year fourth quarter earnings last week with a loss of $0.12 per share compared to a loss of $0.18 per share last year in the same quarter. The company anticipates FDA approval for its Eversense glucose monitoring system to go through by the end of the second quarter in 2021, and early estimates of $12-15 million in revenue for fiscal year 2021.