Senior UK Gvt Source: UK wants a Brexit deal, ‘we are ready and willing’ to negotiate

Reuters quotes a senior UK government source, as saying that there has to be a new Brexit deal to win the approval of parliament, ‘we are ready and willing’ to negotiate.

Further Comments:

Britain wants a Brexit deal. Sad that the EU does not want to negotiate with us.

The pound sees a sudden spurt of buying, possibly on the above headlines, driving the GBP/USD pair to fresh session highs near 1.2180 levels.