Senior Turkish official: Turkey's Erdogan and US Pres. Trump may meet soon

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior Turkish official said late-Wednesday, Turkish President Erdogan and US President Trump may soon have a face-to-face meeting, either in Turkey or on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan next month, Reuters reports.

Key Quotes:

“We are working on the calendar now.”

“We have some positive signals but the time has not been scheduled yet. They may meet on the margins of G20 in Japan as well.”

“For a bilateral visit, we are waiting for an exact date.”