Senior Iran Military Official: Attacks on Iran will bring captivity and defeat for enemies

According to the Tasnim news agency, Iran’s armed forces chief of staff, Major General Mohammad Baqeri, said on Tuesday warned that the enemies who try to attack Iran will face defeat, as cited by Reuters.

Key Quotes:

“We have repeatedly told the enemy that if there is any violation toward this country, they will face the same action that took place with the American drone and the English tanker.”

“The result of a violation toward this country will be captivity and defeat.”

The risk sentiment holds steady amid US-China trade hopes, while both crude benchmarks remain on the backfoot, little affected by the above headlines.