Senior EU official: Report of imminent Brexit deal "way too premature"

Commenting on the Bloomberg report claiming that the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) were closing in on a draft Brexit deal, a senior EU official said that the report of an imminent Brexit deal was "way too premature," and called it a "spin."

The GBP/USD pair retreated from the multi-month high that it set at 1.2800 earlier in the session and was last seen trading at 1.2750, still adding 1.13% on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the EUR/GBP pair was down 1% on the day at 0.8660.