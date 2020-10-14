Senior EU official: No movement on UK side on three main issues – Reuters

A senior EU official said on Wednesday that they don't see any movements on the UK side on the three main issues that need to be resolved to reach an agreement, as reported by Reuters.

"Level playing field is key for all leaders," the official added. "Fisheries is more important for some states. We need an agreement on governance, dispute settlement to be able to trust our partner."

Market reaction

These remarks don't seem to be having a negative impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.5% on the day at 1.2998.