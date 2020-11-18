Senate leader McConnell: Democrats repeatedly blocked it al

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has stated that the Republicans have tried for weeks to pass another targeted rescue package. It would send hundreds of billions of dollars to schools, unemployment aid, another round of the job-saving PPP, and healthcare. Democrats repeatedly blocked it all. Let's hope they let us make law soon.

Market implications

Partly due to an elusive rescue package, there is a fair bit of risk-off taking place in markets today, tracking a lower Wall Street session as concerns over rising coronavirus cases and fresh lockdowns dampened the euphoria from vaccine trial breakthroughs.

When America sneezes the rest of the world catches a cold.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures NKc1 fell 0.35% and is trading in the cash down over 1% and losing 285 points in the first hour of trade.