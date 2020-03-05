Senate approves $8.3 billion appropriations to combat coronavirus

The Senate has passed its $8.3 billion emergency funding bill to fight the coronavirus outbreak, as cited by Reuters.

The House of Representatives voted on the same on Wednesday, with a bi-partisan majority.

Market reaction

Markets paid little attention to the above news, as the vote was on the expected lines. The sentiment remains tepid amid new record lows for the US 10-year rates while the US dollar remains depressed near two-month lows across its main competitors.