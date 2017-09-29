Sell GBP/CNH on rising Brexit uncertainties - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ note that the European Parliament (EP) recently published a resolution on the state of play of negotiations with the UK, which will be voted by the Parliament next week (3-4 October).

Key Quotes

“This resolution states that there hasn’t been ‘sufficient progress’ in the Brexit talks. While the Parliament itself has no formal role in the matter, this decision will feed into the official EU summit’s vote later in the month (19-20 October); and we see little chance the EU leaders will contradict the Parliament’s resolution. This will have a number of potential consequences: