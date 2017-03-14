Sell GBP/AUD? Target: 1.5810 - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac suggested to Sell GBP/AUD, stating, "Looking for a downside break of recent tightening range."

Key Quotes:

"Entry: Look to sell 100% at 1.6110, Stop: 1.6175, Target: 1.5810.

Rationale:

Recent data from China underscore the One Belt/One Road investment driver for 2017

Chinese residential investment cycle is also turning up now (based into 2016)

Consequently, bulk commodities are rising again on this investment demand and Chinese supply restrictions, so support AUD

Realities of Brexit negotiations approach as UK's Parliament has passed the Article 50 Bill

Opportunistic moves by SNP, to call for another referendum, increase uncertainty and divisive politics within UK

Re-election of Tusk increases the likelihood of tough EU stance on Brexit negotiations

BoE is unlikely to alter policy with Brexit uncertainties appearing to rise and data into 2017 softening

Please note that the entry level for last week's AUD/NZD trade (1.0855) was not met, whilst the EUR/USD short was stopped out."